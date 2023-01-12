BP doubles crude output from Gulf of Mexico Thunder Horse platform

HOUSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil major BP BP.L on Thursday said it doubled crude output from its Thunder Horse project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Production at the platform ramped up to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the first time in more than a year, the company said, from output of about 100,000 boepd in May.

The Thunder Horse platform, about 150 miles southeast of New Orleans, can produce up to 250,000 barrels of oil a day and up to 200 million cubic feet of natural gas a day.

The 15-year old platform is operated by BP, which has a 75% stake, while Exxon Mobil XOM.N holds the remaining interest.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the country's primary offshore source of oil and gas, produced 1.7 million bpd of crude in 2021, mostly from deepwater fields, official data showed.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Alex Richardson)

