BP to Divest Netherlands-Based Retail & EV Businesses to Catom

BP plc BP has entered into an agreement to divest its mobility and convenience, as well as bp pulse, businesses in the Netherlands to Catom.

The divestment, expected to be completed by 2025-end, is part of BP’s previously announced $20 billion divestment program. During its February strategy update, BP announced a divestment target while also aiming to reduce its debt and boost cash flow. The company claimed a renewed focus on fossil fuels, aiming to rebuild investor confidence following its unsuccessful venture into the renewable sector.

The deal involves around 300 retail sites owned or branded by BP, some of which have on-site EV charging infrastructure. It also involves 15 active bp pulse EV charging hubs, eight currently being developed, and BP’s associated fleet business in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands, Catom is a rapidly expanding player in the trade, distribution and sale of fuels and lubricants. With the latest acquisition, Catom will expand its OK retail network to more than 400 retail sites in strategic locations across the country.

Catom was selected as the successful bidder with the best overall offer, including long-term plans for the business. With this acquisition, Catom is on track to become the number one brand in its industry in the Netherlands.

The transaction adds to BP’s ongoing portfolio reshaping, which has already included the divestment of U.S. midstream assets, the sale of its interests in Canadian oil sands and its exit from retail operations in select Asian markets. BP previously announced its plans to generate asset sales worth $3-$4 billion in 2025. Per its first-quarter 2025 results, $1.5 billion worth of deals had already been signed or completed.

No financial details have been disclosed, pending regulatory approvals. Notably, the deal will significantly contribute toward BP’s 2025 annual divestment target and long-term restructuring strategy.

The deal highlights the ongoing consolidation trend in Europe’s downstream sector, where smaller regional firms like Catom are capitalizing on scale and regional adaptability to expand both across fossil fuel and EV infrastructure markets. For BP, this marks continued progress in its strategic shift away from localized retail operations as it pivots toward more scalable, integrated energy solutions.

BP Stock Price Performance

Shares of BP have gained 17.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 13% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BP currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Williams boasts a pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles and is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas.

Williams received a credit rating upgrade from S&P to BBB+ in the first quarter, while Moody’s assigned a positive outlook, both reflecting the company’s improved financial stability. Williams maintains a disciplined leverage target of 3.5x to 4.0x, ending the quarter at 3.65x. Strong operating cash flow of $1.4 billion (up 16% year-over-year) and a dividend coverage ratio of 2.37x on an AFFO basis provide ample financial flexibility to support growth initiatives while continuing to return capital to shareholders.

Oceaneering International OII delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

In terms of financial strength, the company ended the first quarter with $382 million in cash and no borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility. It also reported $1.2 billion in order intake during the quarter, highlighting a strong and diversified backlog. Oceaneering’s consolidated first-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 15%, up from 12.4% a year ago, signaling meaningful operating leverage. Oceaneering’s management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance of $380 million to $430 million, reflecting confidence in the trajectory of its business segments despite macro uncertainties.

W&T Offshore WTI benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the GoA added 18.7 million barrels of proved reserves and 60.6 million barrels of proved plus probable reserves. The firm is focused on strategically allocating capital toward organic projects, which should boost its production outlook. WTI has a Value Score of B.

W&T Offshore boasts an impressive track record of having delivered positive cash flows for 28 consecutive quarters, which demonstrates financial stability and operational efficiency. This consistency indicates the company's ability to efficiently manage its operations and generate sustainable cash flows, which could potentially lead to shareholder value creation and stability in the long term.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.