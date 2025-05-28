BP Deepens Ties With China, Signs LNG Supply Deal With Zhejiang Energy

BP plc BP, the British oil and gas major, has recently signed a long-term LNG supply deal with China’s Zhejiang Energy. The 10-year LNG sales and purchase agreement marks another successful agreement between the two companies, following their decision to form a joint venture in China for the sale of LNG.

Per the terms of the agreement, BP will supply up to 1 million metric tons per year of liquefied natural gas to Zhejiang on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis. Additionally, the LNG supplied on a delivered basis will be sourced from the British energy firm’s global portfolio. This deal also signifies that BP is growing its downstream presence in one of the largest LNG markets in Asia.

Zhejiang Energy has also signed agreements with other energy companies for LNG supplies. The Chinese energy firm signed an agreement with Exxon Mobil Corporation for the supply of 1 million metric tons a year of LNG for 10 years. The deliveries associated with this deal began in 2022. China is among the largest importers of LNG globally. The country is rapidly pushing toward reducing its usage of coal and switching to natural gas in order to meet its climate targets.

Previously, the United States was also an importer of LNG to China. However, amid the ongoing trade war between the two nations, China has been re-exporting a significant amount of LNG to its neighboring countries in Asia.

