BP Cuts Spending by 25% and Slashes U.S. Shale Output in 'Brutal' Environment

BP shares slipped 1.8% on Wednesday, as the oil major cut spending by 25% in what Chief Executive Bernard Looney said could be the “most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades.”

The London-listed company said capital spend for 2020 would now be around $12 billion, 25% lower than its previous guidance, including a $1 billion reduction in spend on its U.S. shale business BPX Energy.

The oil giant said it has been hit by weak demand and low commodity prices so far this year and expected to take a $1 billion impairment charge in the first quarter.

Oil prices plunged to the lowest levels since 2002 last week, as demand collapsed due to the near-global coronavirus lockdown and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Brent crude futures finished the quarter at $22.75 per barrel — a 66% quarterly drop — while West Texas Intermediate settled at $20.48, a 67% drop.

BP’s U.S. onshore business BPX became a major shale producer following its $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s American shale assets in 2018. The unit’s production will be reduced by around 70,000 barrels a day in 2020 as part of the spending cuts, BP said, while overall production will also be lower.

Looney said first-quarter results would be impacted by the challenging environment and there was uncertainty over how long low prices and weakness in demand would continue.

He said the downstream business results would be impacted by the “significant and growing decline” in demand for fuels, jet fuel and lubricants as countries implement measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“This may be the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades, but I am confident that we will come through it — we know what to do and we have done so before,” he added.

The company said it had donated $2 million to the World Health Organization’s coronavirus response fund and that it was using its own stocks and supply chain to provide protective equipment to health workers across Europe and in the U.S.

Looking ahead. Bernard Looney took over as CEO on Feb. 5 and it is fair to say his first two months have not gone as he might have hoped. His assessment of the “brutal” environment is accurate, with historic drops in oil prices, a price war and the continuing coronavirus crisis. BP has taken a range of steps to protect its financial health but the scale of long-term damage will depend on how long prices remain low and demand remains weak. The stock has fallen 28% so far this year but has climbed 45% since Mar. 18. With President Donald Trump saying the U.S. will meet with Saudi Arabia and Russia, a resolution and higher oil prices would send the stock higher.

