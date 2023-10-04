BP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BP PLC (Symbol: BP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.02, changing hands as low as $36.18 per share. BP PLC shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.54 per share, with $41.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.31.

