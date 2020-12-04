BP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of BP PLC (Symbol: BP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.12, changing hands as high as $22.43 per share. BP PLC shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $14.74 per share, with $40.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.37.

