BP Considered for Takeover by ADNOC but Deemed Unsuitable

BP plc BP has been highlighted as a potential acquisition target due to its underperformance compared to its peers, per a Reuters report.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (“ADNOC”) had shown preliminary interest in acquiring BP but decided against advancing the discussions, deeming BP not a suitable fit for its strategic ambitions. This decision was influenced by various factors, including political considerations.

BP, valued at $110.3 billion, has struggled to keep pace with its competitors, a factor that analysts and investors point to as a significant reason behind its vulnerability to takeovers. The situation is further complicated by the global energy market’s dynamics, where U.S. oil giants are actively consolidating, a trend not mirrored by European majors such as BP.

The company’s proactive shift toward reducing fossil fuel production and increasing investment in renewable energy has not been favorably received by all investors. Earlier this year, BP scaled back some of its ambitious energy transition plans, a move that followed some pushback from its shareholders.

Meanwhile, ADNOC has been bolstering its capabilities in oil and gas production. Under the leadership of CEO Sultan al-Jaber, ADNOC is shaping up to match the profile of a global oil major. Not publicly traded, ADNOC’s robust financial standing enables it to consider significant acquisitions, including potentially large stakes in other oil majors.

ADNOC’s strategic interests also encompass investments in renewable energy, petrochemicals and LNG as part of its broader international expansion goals. These moves align with the UAE’s broader strategy to transition to a more diverse energy mix.

BP and ADNOC have a longstanding collaborative relationship, spanning more than five decades. They recently expanded their cooperation through a joint venture aimed at developing gas assets in Egypt and attempted to secure a significant stake in Israeli gas producer NewMed in 2023, although this initiative has been paused due to regional conflicts.

Price Performance

Shares of BP have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has risen 15.1% compared with the industry’s 15.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, BP carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

