BP

BP Confirms Kate Thomson As Permanent CFO

February 02, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas major BP p.l.c. (BP) on Friday confirmed that its interim CFO Kate Thomson will take on a permanent role with immediate effect.

Thomson has been the interim finance chief since September 2023 when Murray Auchincloss was promoted to CEO from his CFO role, after Bernard Looney resigned.

Previously, Kate Thomson had been bp's senior vice president, finance for production & operations, and has held a number of senior financial roles since 2004.

In pre-market activity, BP shares are trading at $35.17, down 0.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.

