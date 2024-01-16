News & Insights

BP close to finalising appointment of Murray Auchincloss as new CEO- Sky News

January 16, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - BP BP.L is closing in on appointing acting chief executive Murray Auchincloss as its new permanent CEO succeedingBernard Looney, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The decision could be made public later on Tuesday or as early as Wednesday morning, the report added.

BP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

BP was thrown into turmoil after Looney resigned on Sept. 12 for failing to disclose relationships with employees and leaving no clear succession plan in place.

The company was looking at Auchincloss, Carol Howle, head of trading and shipping, and Emma Delaney, head of customers and products, as potential successors to Looney, Reuters reported last month.

