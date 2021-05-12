BP

BP climate resolution supported by a fifth of shareholder votes

Contributor
Ron Bousso. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

A resolution from a climate activist group asking BP to set tougher climate targets was rejected at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday but gained support from more than a fifth of shareholders voting at the meeting, a filing showed.

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - A resolution from a climate activist group asking BP BP.L to set tougher climate targets was rejected at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday but gained support from more than a fifth of shareholders voting at the meeting, a filing showed.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters