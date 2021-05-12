BP climate resolution supported by a fifth of shareholder votes

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - A resolution from a climate activist group asking BP BP.L to set tougher climate targets was rejected at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday but gained support from more than a fifth of shareholders voting at the meeting, a filing showed.

