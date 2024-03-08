News & Insights

BP claws back $2.3 mln from former CEO Looney's 2023 pay

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

March 08, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - BP BP.L clawed back 1.8 million pounds ($2.3 million) from former CEO Bernard Looney's 2023 pay package following his dismissal on Dec. 13 for failing to disclose past relationships with employees, the company said in its annual report.

Looney's remuneration reached 1.175 million pounds last year, but after cancelling previous bonuses and share awards totalling 3 million pounds, his net pay package was a negative 1.8 million pounds, BP said.

BP announced last December that it cut over $40 million in remuneration from the former CEO after the British oil giant concluded he had knowingly misled the board over personal relationships with colleagues.

Looney's total remuneration reached 10.3 million pounds in 2022.

Murray Auchincloss, who headed BP's finances under Looney and was named interim CEO after Looney's abrupt departure in September, made a total of 8 million pounds last year.

Auchincloss became permanent CEO in January.

($1 = 0.7799 pounds)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Mark Potter and Tomasz Janowski)

