BP, Chevron Shut Offshore Facilities Prior to Ian's Landfall

BP Plc BP and Chevron Corporation CVX have discontinued production at their offshore oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in the world’s most important petroleum production region.

Ian is the first major hurricane this year to threaten the nation’s largest concentration of refineries, petrochemical facilities and offshore platforms. The storm is expected to disrupt hydrocarbon production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which accounts for 15% of the nation’s crude oil and 5% of dry natural gas.

BP closed and evacuated every employee from the 130,000-barrels-per-day Na Kika facility. The company operates the Na Kika platform with a 50% working interest. BP is also shutting down the 250,000-barrels-per-day Thunder Horse platform and relocating non-essential workers.

BP’s Na Kika and Thunder Horse facilities can produce 550 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) and 200 mmcf/d of natural gas, respectively. BP will closely monitor the storm’s activities that could impact its operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Chevron started evacuating workers from its Petronius and Blind Faith platforms. The platforms can produce 105,000 barrels per day of oil and 90 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. Production at Chevron’s other Gulf of Mexico facilities remained at normal levels.

Hurricane Ian is expected to reach its peak intensity over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane-force winds will likely last longer due to the storm’s slow forward speed. Hence, shutting down the refineries can limit the damage that could disrupt the fuel supplies for an extended period.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 9% compared with the industry's 11.4% decline.



