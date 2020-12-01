BP changes tack with ECB-eligible entity

Adds colour

By Ed Clark

LONDON, December 1 (IFR) - BP Capital Markets has brought into play a newly established Dutch-domiciled borrowing entity as it seeks to utilise the significant pricing benefits of issuing bonds eligible for the ECB’s asset purchase programmes.

Adding a second first to the day’s proceedings, the bond from BP Capital Markets BV (A1/A-) also marked the first 20-year euro tranche from any of the oil major’s issuing entities.

Investors were keen to get their hands on the long-dated paper from the Single A rated name. Orders for the €750m bond peaked at over €2.6bn. Leads BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, ICBC, Mizuho and Societe Generale began marketing the trade at 115bp area IPTs but cut this back to land at 90bp over swaps.

"It was a very strong outcome for the issuer and this is exactly the type of thing that the market wants in a low yield, low rate environment," said one banker involved.

Fair value was hard to estimate, said bankers, however, the lead pointed to Shell's €1bn 0.875% November 2039s as perhaps the most relevant comparable. Those notes were bid around 84bp on Tradeweb on Tuesday. Shell, however, is a slightly stronger credit, rated Aa2/AA-.

Several bankers highlighted the fact that euro issuers for the energy sector typically have flat curves and so for BP locking in longer-dated funding at an attractive level made complete sense.

Before Tuesday’s deal the issuer’s longest outstanding euro bond was a €900m 1.104% November 2034, bid at around 81bp during the day, according to Tradeweb.

The use of the new issuer was purely in order to make use of the stronger pricing available to ECB-eligible borrowers, explained bankers involved.

In spread terms, the saving generated by issuing ECB-eligible bonds versus non-ECB-eligible bonds was estimated to be somewhere in the 10s of basis points by several bankers involved in and away from the new trade.

“You pay a material premium when you issue bonds that are not eligible and clearly this is something that it is preferable to avoid,” said a second lead.

“It is a highly opportunistic deal, using the new issuing entity, using the long maturity and there were conversations about whether this is something we would be looking at for next year, but it made sense to go now.”

The euro market is not the only currency in which BP has shifted its focus to longer-dated funding.

“They clearly have a macro strategy there to push out along the curve. It was not that long ago that they were issuing their first 30-year dollar bond,” said the second banker.

In February, BP Capital Markets America raised US$1.25bn via the issue of a 3% February 2050 and followed it in August with a US$1.5bn 2.772% November 2050.

And this week the issuer is returning to the currency and tenor. BP was also out in the dollar market with a 30-year on Tuesday. The bonds were announced at IPTs of 145bp area over Treasuries.

While the establishment of a eurozone-domiciled issuing entity will make future funding in euros more cost effective for the borrower, syndicate and DCM bankers involved in the deal said it did not necessarily signal that the issuer was looking to become more active in the currency.

Deutsche Bahn goes further

Heading even further out along the maturity spectrum, state-owned German railway Deutsche Bahn (Aa1/AA-) launched a €1bn 30-year, extending its euro senior curve by an additional 10 years.

Before Tuesday, the issuer’s longest outstanding euro senior was a €750m 1.375% April 2040. It was bid at 43bp. The new bond was placed at a spread of 63bp, well inside the 95bp area IPTs

“It makes a lot of sense for these issuers that can do this longer-dated stuff to be doing it,” said a second banker.

“It is opportunistic, but the market is hot so it is a good time to execute these types of transactions.”

Underscoring the depth of demand for longer-dated assets, the book for Deutsche Bahn’s 30-year peaked at a chunky €4.6bn before falling to €4.1bn.

There was also activity at the short-end, although away from the public market. VW raised €500m with a 0.05% 3.5-year deal privately placed by sole lead Barclays. The bonds were issued through Volkswagen International Finance.

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Helene Durand, Robert Hogg)

