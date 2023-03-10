BP CEO Looney's 2022 pay more than doubles to $12 mln

Adds BP profits, rowback on climate goals

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - BP BP.L Chief Executive Bernard Looney's total remuneration for 2022 more than doubled to 10.03 million pounds ($11.99 million) from 4.46 million pounds in 2021, BP's annual report published on Friday showed.

BP reported a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)

