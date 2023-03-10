BP

BP CEO Looney's 2022 pay more than doubles to $12 mln

March 10, 2023 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - BP BP.L Chief Executive Bernard Looney's total remuneration for 2022 more than doubled to 10.03 million pounds ($11.99 million) from 4.46 million pounds in 2021, BP's annual report published on Friday showed.

BP reported a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

