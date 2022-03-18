BP CEO Looney's 2021 pay package more than doubles to around $5.9 mln

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - BP BP.L CEO Bernard Looney's total renumeration in 2021 rose to 4.46 million pounds ($5.86 million) from 1.74 million, BP's annual report published on Friday showed.

BP's 2021 profits hit an eight-year high on higher oil and gas prices, after a loss the previous year which was marked by collapsing fuel demand due to coronavirus restrictions.

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

