BP

BP CEO Looney's 2021 pay package more than doubles to around $5.9 mln

Contributor
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

BP CEO Bernard Looney's total renumeration in 2021 rose to 4.46 million pounds ($5.86 million) from 1.74 million, BP's annual report published on Friday showed.

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - BP BP.L CEO Bernard Looney's total renumeration in 2021 rose to 4.46 million pounds ($5.86 million) from 1.74 million, BP's annual report published on Friday showed.

BP's 2021 profits hit an eight-year high on higher oil and gas prices, after a loss the previous year which was marked by collapsing fuel demand due to coronavirus restrictions.

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters