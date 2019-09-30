BP CEO draws up plans to step down -sources

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - BP BP.L Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley is drawing up plans to step down next year, ending a tumultuous decade at the helm of the oil and gas company that swung from near collapse in 2010 to rapid growth today, sources close to the company said on Monday.

Dudley, BP's first American CEO, has indicated several times in closed discussions in recent years that he would like to retire at the age of 65, taking him into 2020.

His retirement plans were discussed at BP's board meeting in the United States last week, but no final date has been decided, according to the sources.

A BP spokesman declined to comment.

