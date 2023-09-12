News & Insights

BP CEO Bernard Looney to resign - FT

September 12, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney is to resign, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Looney took over the role in 2020, replacing Bob Dudley, who retired in the same year.

BP declined to comment.

