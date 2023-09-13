BP CEO Bernard Looney Resigns Amid Transparency Controversy

BP plc’s BP CEO Bernard Looney resigned on Tuesday, admitting that he had not been fully transparent about his past personal relationships with colleagues.

BP's board initiated an investigation in May after receiving anonymous information about these relationships. According to BP, Looney had disclosed a limited number of past relationships prior to his tenure as the CEO, which began in February 2020, and no breach of the company's code of conduct was discovered.

However, recent allegations of a similar nature emerged, prompting a more in-depth probe that is still ongoing.In an official statement, BP mentioned that Looney has informed the company that he was not fully transparent in his previous disclosures. Although he did not provide details of all relationships, he accepted he was obliged to make more further revelation.

In the wake of Looney's resignation, BP now faces a period of transition and uncertainty. The company has appointed CFO Murray Auchincloss as interim CEO, indicating a commitment to maintaining stability during challenging times. However, its yet to be seen how this leadership change will impact BP's strategic direction.

