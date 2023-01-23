BP Bunge's Brazil joint venture to quit use of mineral fertilizes by 2025

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - BP Bunge, a joint venture controlled by BP BP.L and Bunge BG.N in Brazil, will phase out use of mineral fertilizers on its sugarcane fields by 2025, the sugar and energy company said in a statement on Monday.

Instead, it will increase use of biological alternatives developed by Brazil's agricultural research agency Embrapa.

The move, which comes after a rise in crop nutrient prices globally, is expected to eliminate use of fertilizer chemicals including those from the NPK group like nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, BP Bunge said.

Brazil, a large producer of sugar, coffee, soy and corn, among many other commodities, is a heavy fertilizer importer.

In the 2022/2023 sugarcane harvest that ends next March, BP Bunge said it managed to stop using nitrogen fertilizers on 100% of its sugarcane planted area, which is about 50,000 hectares (123,552 acres).

Mineral fertilizer substitution, the company added, has already allowed a rise in sugarcane yields between three and 10 tonnes per hectare.

BP Bunge said the initiative has also bolstered the plants lifespan by two years while reducing by up to 80% the amount of potassium chloride the company had to buy in the market.

