BP, Bunge put Brazil sugar and ethanol business up for sale - report

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British oil major BP BP.L and U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N have put their Brazilian sugar and ethanol joint venture BP Bunge Bioenergia up for sale, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said Abu Dhabi's Mubadala MUDEV.UL and Brazilian energy company Raizen SA RAIZ4.SA - a joint venture between Shell SHEL.L and Cosan SA CSAN3.SA - were among those interested in buying the business.

JPMorgan has been hired to advise BP Bunge on the deal, Valor said, adding that the company's assets were valued at between 9 billion and 10 billion reais ($1.96 billion).

BP and Raizen declined to comment, while Bunge, Mubadala and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters emailed requests for comment.

BP and Bunge's deal to create the 50-50 joint venture, managing 11 plants with a total capacity to crush 32 million tonnes of sugarcane per year, was first announced in 2019.

($1 = 5.1110 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

