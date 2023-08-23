News & Insights

BP Bunge Bioenergia sees 2023/24 cane crop up 16% from previous season -chairman

August 23, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - BP Bunge Bioenergia, a joint venture controlled by BP BP.L and Bunge BG.N in Brazil, expects to process between 28 million and 29 million metric tons of cane in the 2023/24 crop, an up to 16% increase from the previous season, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday.

The boost, thanks to productivity gains and a favorable climate, would be up from the 25 million tons processed in the 2022/23 crop, chairman Mario Lindenhayn said in an interview.

The group - the second-largest sugarcane processor in Brazil - sees processing capacity reaching 32.4 million tons by the 2025/26 harvest.

BP Bunge plans to invest some 2.5 billion reais ($513.03 million) in this cycle's crop, Lindenhayn said, adding the company is evaluating opportunities for expansion and may move into producing biogas.

($1 = 4.8730 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by David Evans)

