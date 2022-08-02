BP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BP PLC (Symbol: BP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.45, changing hands as high as $30.11 per share. BP PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.385 per share, with $34.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.51.

