BP (BPAQF) Price Target Increased by 8.45% to 8.82

The average one-year price target for BP (OTC:BPAQF) has been revised to 8.82 / share. This is an increase of 8.45% from the prior estimate of 8.14 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.40 to a high of 30.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.44% from the latest reported closing price of 5.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAQF is 0.87%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 2,266,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230,818K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233,851K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 136,780K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 11.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 96,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,078K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 11.08% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 94,183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,322K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 8.58% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 70,865K shares. No change in the last quarter.

