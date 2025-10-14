BP (BP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $33.11, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

The oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 1.49% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.7, signifying a 15.66% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $62.79 billion, reflecting a 29.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.7 per share and revenue of $220.85 billion, which would represent changes of -17.18% and +13.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, BP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.14 for its industry.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

BP p.l.c. (BP)

