BP (BP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

BP (BP) ended the recent trading session at $35.76, demonstrating a -0.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 3.3% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.23, indicating a 22.64% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $65.58 billion, showing a 6.79% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% lower. Right now, BP possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, BP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.63, which means BP is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

One should further note that BP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.86.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

