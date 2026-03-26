Is BP (BP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is BP (BP). BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.61. Over the last 12 months, BP's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.14 and as low as 6.94, with a median of 9.58.

Another notable valuation metric for BP is its P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.24. Over the past 12 months, BP's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.07.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BP has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, investors should note that BP has a P/CF ratio of 5.13. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.48. Within the past 12 months, BP's P/CF has been as high as 5.93 and as low as 3.57, with a median of 4.92.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Integrated - International value stock, take a look at Eni (E). E is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Eni is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.85. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 16.61 and average PEG ratio of 0.83.

E's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.97 and as low as 6.79, with a median of 8.05. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.89, as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.43.

Eni sports a P/B ratio of 0.97 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.24. In the past 52 weeks, E's P/B has been as high as 1.00, as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.85.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BP and Eni are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BP and E feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.