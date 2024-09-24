BP (BP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with BP (BP) standing at $32.83, reflecting a -0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 4.45% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.32 billion, up 22.77% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.85 per share and a revenue of $229.67 billion, indicating changes of -19.46% and +7.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.08% lower. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, BP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.13.

We can additionally observe that BP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

