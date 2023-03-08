BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $39.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, down 13.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.58 billion, up 12.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $237.12 billion, which would represent changes of -24.71% and -4.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.05.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

