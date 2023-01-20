BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $35.50, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2023. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $1.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $59.51 billion, up 13.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.38.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.