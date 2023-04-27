BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $39.34, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.59% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.43% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.48 billion, up 12.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $237.51 billion, which would represent changes of -29.29% and -4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.03% lower. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.55, which means BP is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

