BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $39.51, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.58 billion, up 12.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.57 per share and revenue of $237.12 billion, which would represent changes of -24.83% and -4.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.71% lower. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.61, which means BP is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

