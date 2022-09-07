BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $30.67, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.07, up 109.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $59.46 billion, up 57.01% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $240.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +116.23% and +46.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.27.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.