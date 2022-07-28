BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $28.47, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.03% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $2.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 165.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.89 billion, up 40.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.89 per share and revenue of $212.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +106.54% and +29.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.67% higher. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.29.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

