BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $29.22, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.23 billion, down 11.24% from the prior-year quarter.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $155.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +319.53% and -15.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.54% higher. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.53, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

