BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $23.32, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 66.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.78 billion, down 41.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $195.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -104.07% and -30.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.26% higher. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

