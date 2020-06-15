BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $24.36, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.37, down 144.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.78 billion, down 41.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $195.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -106.1% and -30.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.92% higher. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.