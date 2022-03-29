BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $29.61, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51.59 billion, up 41.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $219.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.7% and +33.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.79% higher. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.7, which means BP is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

