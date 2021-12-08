BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $27.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.34% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 3766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.77 billion, down 14.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $153.72 billion, which would represent changes of +323.08% and -16.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.08, which means BP is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.