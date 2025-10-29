BP (BP) Stock Moves 2.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, BP (BP) was up +2.15% at $35.20. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 0% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 2.55%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.72, reflecting a 13.25% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.01 billion, up 30.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $220.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.64% and +13.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.92.

Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

