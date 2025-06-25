BP (BP) Stock Moves 1.64%: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $30.32, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BP in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $60.31 billion, indicating a 24.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $234.66 billion, representing changes of -28.53% and +20.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. BP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.78.

One should further note that BP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.