BP (BP) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $29.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.88% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51.59 billion, up 41.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $219.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.17% and +33.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.36% higher. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.39.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

