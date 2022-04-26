BP (BP) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $28.35, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.82% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 83.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $53.13 billion, up 45.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $230.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.07% and +40.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.92% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.03, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

