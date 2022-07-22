BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $27.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.54% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 165.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.89 billion, up 40.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $212.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +104.71% and +29.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.64% higher. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.22, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

