BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $39.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 8.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.36% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.48 billion, up 12.21% from the prior-year quarter.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $237.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.26% and -4.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% lower within the past month. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.75, which means BP is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

