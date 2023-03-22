BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $36.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.58 billion, up 12.42% from the prior-year quarter.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.57 per share and revenue of $237.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.83% and -4.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.63. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.63.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

