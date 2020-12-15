BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $21.36, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 8.1% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 15.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 73.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.87 billion, down 15.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.56 per share and revenue of $186.65 billion, which would represent changes of -152.88% and -33.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.46% lower. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.