BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $29.70, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.53% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51.59 billion, up 41.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $219.96 billion, which would represent changes of +29.84% and +33.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.52% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.78, which means BP is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

