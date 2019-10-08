BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $36.85, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.47% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.58 billion, up 0.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $293.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.47% and -3.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.