BP (BP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, BP (BP) was down 1.27% at $34.12. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.49% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.72%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 1.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 10.84% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.3 billion, up 30.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $221.48 billion, indicating changes of -17.79% and +13.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% higher within the past month. Right now, BP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, BP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.83 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

