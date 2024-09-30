BP (BP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

BP (BP) ended the recent trading session at $31.39, demonstrating a -0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

The oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 29.57% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $66.32 billion, indicating a 22.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.76 per share and a revenue of $229.8 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.34% and +7.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.19% decrease. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, BP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.83, which means BP is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 4.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

